Israel destroys the historic Al Omari mosque in Gaza. Photo/Quds News Network

GAZA – The Israeli army continued to bomb several neighborhoods and locations in the Gaza Strip on Friday morning while also carrying out operations in several cities in the West Bank.

An Israeli aircraft targeted the Al-Omari Mosque in the northern Gaza Strip, leading to its complete destruction. This was revealed by the Gaza Ministry of Interior.

The official WAFA news agency reported that Israeli airstrikes targeted the Al-Zahra Towers complex in southern Gaza, which was bombed more than once, as well as other locations near the Al-Baidar, Sheikh Ajlin and Tal Al-Hawa neighborhoods.

They added that the Israeli army attacked the Bureij camp in the center of the Gaza Strip with artillery.

WAFA said that Israeli warplanes also bombed a house in the city of Deir al-Balah in the center of the Gaza Strip, resulting in injuries.

As of Thursday evening, the Health Ministry said that 3,785 people had been killed and more than 12,000 injured in ongoing Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip since October 7.

In the West Bank, “large Israeli troops stormed the cities of Ramallah and Al-Bireh from several directions” at dawn on Friday.

Since Thursday morning, the Israeli army has carried out several military operations in the West Bank, especially in the Nour al-Shams refugee camp.

Israeli operations in the camp resulted in the deaths of 12 people, according to the latest statistics announced by camp officials.

This brings the death toll in the West Bank since October 7 to 80 people.

