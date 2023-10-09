loading…

Israel is deploying 100,000 reservists near Gaza, preparing for a ground war with Hamas. Photo/REUTERS/Illustration

TEL AVIV – Military Israel has deployed 100,000 reservists near Gaza, Palestine, in preparation for a ground war against Hamas.

The deployment of this number of troops was confirmed by Israeli military spokesman Jonathan Conricus.

“We have gathered around 100,000 reserve troops who are currently in southern Israel,” Conricus said in a video posted on X’s social media, Monday (9/10/2023).

“Our task is to ensure that at the end of this war, Hamas no longer has the military capability to threaten Israeli civilians,” he said.

“Apart from that, we also ensure that Hamas will not be able to rule the Gaza Strip.”

Conricus added that Israeli forces were hunting down the last Palestinian fighters to infiltrate southern Israel.

Israel prepared a land war two days after Hamas carried out a massive surprise attack on Israeli territory, which was named Operation Storm al-Aqsa. The attacks, including firing thousands of rockets in a matter of minutes, have killed more than 700 people in Israel.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed “to take revenge” on Hamas, where the Zionist military has launched 800 airstrikes since Saturday.

Meanwhile, the United States has provided its support to the Israeli government, and the Pentagon has sent the USS Gerald R. Ford carrier strike group, which includes the guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy, four guided-missile destroyers, and a number of fighter jets to the Eastern Mediterranean.

The United States government is working to verify reports that “several Americans” were killed in a massive Hamas attack.

Israel is also reportedly trying to limit the war in the Gaza Strip as tens of thousands of residents have moved to UNRWA shelters. However, with Hezbollah firing on the northern border, the risk of a multifront war increases.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday that Iran gave the green light to the Hamas operation after the meeting in Beirut.

The developments and Israel’s declaration of war mark the most serious escalation between Israel and Hamas since May 2021.

