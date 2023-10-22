loading…

TEL AVIV – Israel reject the claim Hamas if they refuse to let the hostages be released on humanitarian grounds, calling it the armed group’s propaganda.

Earlier a spokesman for Hamas’ armed wing, Abu Ubaida, said it informed Qatar of the group’s intention to free the two additional people on Friday, the same day it freed American Judith Tai Ranaan and her daughter Natalie.

In a later statement, Abu Ubaida said Hamas was ready to release the two people on Sunday using the same procedures as those used in the release of Judith and Natalie.

But it said Israel refused to accept them.

In a brief statement, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said: “We will not refer to the false propaganda of Hamas.”

“We will continue to act by all means to return all kidnapped and missing people to their homes,” the statement added as quoted by Reuters, Sunday (22/10/2023).

Palestinian groups arrested around 210 people in deadly attacks in southern Israel on October 7. Qatar, which helped mediate Friday’s release, did not immediately comment.

