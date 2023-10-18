loading…

Israel denies bombarding the al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza, Palestine, which killed 500 people. Israel blames Palestinian Islamic Jihad. Photo/REUTERS/Mohammed al-Masri

GAZA – A powerful air attack hit the al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza, Palestine, leaving 500 people dead. The Palestinian government and a number of other countries blamed it Israel.

But Israel denied that its military carried out air strikes on the hospital on Tuesday night. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) blamed the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) rocket for failing to cross.

Gaza’s Health Ministry said 500 people had died and feared the number could rise as many people were injured.

The IDF said it had launched an investigation into the source of the explosion, and stated that the hospital was a very sensitive building and was not an IDF target.

“IDF operational systems analysis shows that a barrage of rockets was fired by terrorists in Gaza, and was passing near al-Ahli hospital in Gaza at the time of the attack,” the IDF said.

“Intelligence from various sources that we have indicates that Islamic Jihad is responsible for the failure of the rocket launch that hit the hospital in Gaza,” continued the IDF, as quoted by Fox News, Wednesday (18/10/2023).

Shortly after the attack, a senior Hamas official told Fox News: “After such a barbaric attack, it is too early to talk about this.”

United States Member of Parliament Rashida Tlaib accused Israel of carrying out attacks on hospitals in Gaza in a post on X.

“Israel just bombed Baptist Hospital and killed 500 Palestinians (doctors, children, patients) just like that,” Tlaib wrote.

“(President Joe Biden) this is what happens when you refuse to facilitate a ceasefire (and) help defuse tensions. Your war and destruction only approach has opened my eyes and many Palestinian Americans and Muslim Americans like me. “We will remember your position,” he continued.

