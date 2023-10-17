loading…

People sit in front of the Rafah border gate as Palestinians with dual citizenship wait in the hope of getting permission to leave Gaza, in the southern Gaza Strip, October 14, 2023. Photo/REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

RAFAH – Gazans urgently need humanitarian assistance, but this is still impossible. The only checkpoint available in Gaza is closed, despite an agreement to open it on Tuesday (17/10/2023).

As the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip worsens, with shortages of food, fuel and water, humanitarian aid from several countries is stuck in Egypt pending an agreement for safe delivery to Gaza and the evacuation of some foreign passport holders across the border via Rafah.

According to the UN, fuel reserves in all hospitals in the enclave are expected to last for around 24 hours.

On Monday, Israeli Prime Minister (PM) Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said there would be no ceasefire for humanitarian aid to Gaza in return for the exit of foreign citizens.

The international community has repeatedly requested that Israeli officials open a ‘safe corridor’ for Gaza residents.

On Sunday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) officially announced the opening of an evacuation corridor from the northern part of Gaza to the southern region.

At the same time, UN Secretary General Guterres called on Hamas to provide “unimpeded humanitarian aid access” to the Gaza Strip and immediately release all hostages.

However, Israel refuses to allow humanitarian cargo to enter the Gaza region.

How can humanitarian aid enter the Gaza Strip now and what is the position of Israel, Palestine and Egypt on this issue? Sputnik tried to find the answer.