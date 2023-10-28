loading…

Israel continues to launch air and ground attacks on Gaza. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – The Israeli army says it has entered northern Gaza, and operations continue. Israeli military spokesman Daniel Hagari said his country’s troops were still in Gaza and the war continued.

Hagari said the army was “progressing through the stages” of the war in Gaza.

The spokesperson added that military forces entered the northern Gaza region and expanded the scope of their operations. “Troops are still in the area and continuing the war,” said Hagari, reported by Al Jazeera. He added that so far there had been no casualties.

Hagari said infantry, armored, engineering and artillery troops participated in the operation, “accompanied by heavy (air) fire”. Apart from that, he also said that his country would send aid trucks containing food, water and medicine to the Gaza Strip during the day.

Meanwhile, Hamas vowed to meet Israel’s offensive with “full force” after the Israeli military expanded its air and ground strikes in the Palestinian enclave, indicating on Saturday that its long-promised ground offensive had begun.

Gaza experienced a near total blackout, with internet and telephone services cut for more than 12 hours on Saturday morning. Telecommunications companies and the Palestinian Red Crescent said this was caused by Israeli bombing.

The head of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said the power outage “made it impossible for ambulances to reach the injured in Gaza.

“It is not possible to evacuate patients under such circumstances, or to find a safe haven,” he said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. He also said WHO was unable to contact its staff and health facilities.

The Palestinian militant group that controls Gaza said its fighters clashed with Israeli troops in areas near the border with Israel.

Hagari said late Friday that his ground forces were expanding their operations alongside extensive airstrikes on tunnels dug by Hamas and other infrastructure.

“In addition to the attacks carried out in recent days, ground forces expanded their operations this evening,” he said.

