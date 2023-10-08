Israel, column of tanks towards Gaza: live broadcast

Yesterday, Saturday 7 October 2023, Hamas military commander Mohammad Deif declared the start of a “military operation” against Israel. Militants from the Strip entered Israeli territory, while missiles were fired at cities in a combined operation. The response was immediate. Hundreds dead and thousands injured (here is the news of the day). “It is a heroic campaign to defend the Al-Aqsa mosque,” ​​said Hamas leader Haniyeh. “We will win. They will pay a very high price,” Netanyahu responded. And Iran confirmed its support for Hamas: “Proud of the Palestinian fighters.” Below are all the updates for today, 8 October 2023.

LIVE

8.45 am – IDF spokesperson: “Evacuation of residents near the Gaza Strip has begun” – Israeli authorities are “slowly starting to evacuate” residents in areas surrounding the Gaza Strip. The IDF military spokesman, Lieutenant Colonel Richard Hecht, announced this in a briefing, avoiding indicating how many people will be evacuated. The Mateh Asher Regional Council, located in the north and west of the Galilee, this morning called on local residents to evacuate the south or center of the country.

8.40 am – Israeli tanks towards Gaza – The Israel Defense Forces are reportedly preparing for a ground incursion into the Gaza Strip. This is demonstrated by the dozens of Israeli tanks that are heading towards the Palestinian enclave, as demonstrated by the videos shared on social media. Previously the IDF had explained that the evacuation of Israeli residents near the Gaza Strip had begun. The hundreds of Hamas militiamen who raided Israel started from here.

8.10 am – Spokesperson for the Israel Defense Forces: we face Hamas in 8 areas of Israel – The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) are currently facing Hamas militants in eight areas of Israel. This was reported by the military spokesman of the IDF, Lieutenant Colonel Richard Hecht, in a briefing. The Israel Defense Forces, he explained, had “regained control of 22 locations in the south” that had been overrun by Hamas militants, but were still facing them in eight locations. The main goal, Hecht explained, is to confirm that “those communities are free of terrorists.”

7.40 am – Hezbollah, rocket and artillery launch from Lebanon – The Lebanese militant group Hezbollah reported firing dozens of rockets and artillery at three Israeli positions in a disputed area along the country’s border. Hezbollah said the attack with “large numbers of rockets and artillery” was in solidarity with the “Palestinian resistance”, adding that Israeli positions were directly hit. The Israeli army returned fire in the Lebanese areas, but there was no immediate word on casualties.

Hezbollah, which claimed responsibility for the mortar shells fired from Lebanon towards northern Israel, said it did so in solidarity with the “Palestinian resistance”. In a statement, the Lebanese Islamist and Shiite paramilitary group, which like Palestinian militiamen wants the destruction of Israel, says it has targeted three Israeli military sites in the “Sheeba farms”, the disputed region of Mount Dov. The Israel Defense Forces did not report any injuries and said they responded with artillery strikes.

7.25 am – Israel: some hostages freed on the border with Gaza – In Israel, some hostages who were held in a house in Ofakim, on the border with Gaza, were freed and in the operation Israeli soldiers killed “10 terrorists” but also some civilians. According to the Israeli army, there are a “significant number” of Israeli civilians and soldiers held hostage by Hamas, including children, women, the elderly and disabled. Some are alive and some are probably dead, military spokesman Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus said.

7.10 am – Israel: “Hamas targets hit including intelligence HQ”. Media: Hamas leader homes also hit – The Israeli army announced at dawn that it had struck at least 10 Hamas targets, including the intelligence headquarters. According to public broadcaster Kan, the air force also attacked the homes of senior Hamas officials in the Gaza Strip.

7 am – Hamas spokesperson: “Iran gave us support to launch the surprise attack” – Iran gave its support to Hamas so that it could launch the surprise and unprecedented attack on Israel. Hamas spokesman Ghazi Hamad declared this to the BBC. The multi-pronged attack has so far caused the death of 300 civilians and men of the Israeli security forces, the wounding of over a thousand and an unknown number of people kidnapped from southern Israel and taken to the Gaza Strip.

2.05 am – Netanyahu, it will be a “long and difficult” war – The Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, said that his country is “embarking on a long and difficult war”, imposed by the Palestinian movement Hamas, which carried out an unprecedented attack on Israeli territory. At least 300 Israelis and 232 Palestinians have now died. In a message posted on his X account, Netanyahu said that the war “was forced on us by a murderous attack by Hamas.” The first phase of the war, Netanyahu writes, involves the “destruction of most of the enemy forces” that have infiltrated Israel and killed civilians and soldiers. Israel has also launched an offensive in Gaza “and will continue without hesitation and without respite until the objectives are achieved,” he added.

00.40 am – Israel: USA, let’s discuss possible military aid – The United States and Israel are discussing possible military aid. This was stated by an American administration official. The official explained that an announcement from Washington is possible as early as today, but noted that the situation in Congress – where the House is currently leaderless – will complicate the issue.