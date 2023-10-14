loading…

Israel continues to target Hamas leaders in Gaza. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it had killed a Hamas commander involved in last week’s attack.

“Israeli fighter jets killed a Hamas commander involved in last week’s attack in an attack on an operational base used by fighters over the past day,” the IDF said on Saturday.

“During the attack, IDF fighter jets killed Merad Abu Merad, who was the head of the Hamas Air System in Gaza City and largely responsible for directing Hamas fighters during Saturday’s massacre,” the IDF said.

The IDF said its fighter jets also carried out massive strikes across the Gaza Strip on Friday against dozens of Hamas targets and “Nukhba” agents, who were one of the main forces that violated the border perimeter and led the infiltration into Israel last Saturday.

The Hamas-run Interior Ministry confirmed airstrikes hit several areas of Gaza on Friday and Saturday morning.

“Among the affected areas are Al Nuseirat refugee camp, areas in North Gaza and Al Shanti in West Gaza,” the ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

Naval bombardment along the coast and west of Khan Younis was also reported.

Meanwhile, according to Al Jazeera, there has been no direct comment from Hamas.

(ahm)