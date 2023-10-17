loading…

The Israeli military claims to be able to fight Hamas and Hezbollah simultaneously. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) claim they are capable of fighting on two different fronts, namely against Hamas and Hezbollah.

When asked whether Israel was capable of waging war on two fronts, IDF spokesman Lt. Col. Richard Hecht said: “Of course we can. But the level of violence would be very, very bad. But of course we can.”

Additionally, Hecht said at a briefing Tuesday that the IDF bombing was “intelligence-led,” as the number of casualties in Gaza rose.

Nearly 3,000 people have been killed in Israeli airstrikes since the Hamas attack on October 7.

Hecht condemned the circulation of a video showing one of the hostages being held by Hamas as “psychological warfare.” “This is the ISIS playbook,” he said.

Hecht accused Hamas of stealing fuel and food from UN aid agencies in Gaza.

Later, Hecht said there was further gunfire on Tuesday across the border from Lebanon. An anti-tank missile had been fired, leaving several people injured, and Israeli troops returned fire.

“Our rules of engagement on the border are very clear right now: Anyone who approaches the fence will be shot,” Hecht said of the northern border.

He warned that Lebanon needs to ask itself: “Do they want to risk their future for Hamas? People in Lebanon must be asking themselves that.”

