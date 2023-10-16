loading…

Buildings in Gaza bombarded by Israel, Monday (16/10/2023). Israel claims to have killed Hamas general intelligence chief Khan Younis. Photo/IDF Spokesmas Unit

TEL AVIV – Defense Forces Israel (IDF) on Monday (16/10/2023) said they had attacked and killed the head of Hamas general intelligence in the city of Khan Younis, southern Gaza.

The IDF did not immediately provide further details about the target, including the name of Hamas’s general intelligence chief or where exactly the attack took place.

However, the Israeli military published a series of videos showing attacks in the Gaza Strip, including those targeting senior Hamas members, and in tunnels used by Hamas groups and rocket-launching forces.

Quoting the Times of Israel, the video footage was made available to the public within an hour after a series of rocket attacks from Gaza against Israel, which resulted in at least one direct hit.

Lieutenant Colonel Y, commander of the Southern Firepower Division, previously known as the Artillery Division, said: “Since the start of Operation Iron Sword, the IDF has effectively dismantled various critical components of Hamas infrastructure, targeting ‘terrorists’, and more. The success of this campaign can attributed to the joint efforts of various army units, in coordination with the Southern Front Command.”

The Israeli military always uses the label “terrorist” for all Hamas members.

The commander emphasized that the short-term goal is to stop Hamas rocket attacks against Israel, with the ultimate goal being the eradication of the Hamas organization.

Meanwhile, the winter session of Israel’s Knesset (Parliament) opened on Monday with a moment of silence for the more than 1,300 people killed in the Hamas attack last October 7.

After opening statements by Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana, President Isaac Herzog, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and opposition leader Yair Lapid, the Knesset session was interrupted twice by sirens signaling a rocket attack.

The hearing, which was planned to be a dramatic piece of legislation for several more months, would be muted until the end of the war with only legislation containing laws related to the war.