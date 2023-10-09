loading…

Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Palestinian resistance group Hamas paralyzes an Israeli tank in the Gaza Strip, on October 7, 2023. Photo/Abed Rahim Khatib/Anadolu Agency

GAZA TRACK – The Israeli army on Monday (9/10/2023) claimed they had regained control of all settlements around the Gaza Strip from Palestinian resistance fighters.

“Palestinian fighters have been isolated in recent hours,” the Times of Israel report said, citing Israeli military spokesman Daniel Hagari.

“There is a possibility that there are still ‘terrorists’ in the area,” Hagari was quoted as saying by the daily. However, he added that 15 of 24 Israeli settlements near Gaza had been evacuated.

In an earlier statement, the Israeli army estimated that between 1,000 and 800 armed Palestinian resistance fighters had entered Israel on Saturday morning through 80 gaps in the wall that Israel built around the enclave.

The Gaza-based resistance launched Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against Israel early Saturday, firing a barrage of rockets and infiltrating towns around the besieged enclave.

In retaliation, the Israeli military bombarded the Gaza Strip on Saturday and Sunday, razing many high-rise buildings to the ground.

At least 700 Israelis were killed and more than 2,300 others injured in the attack, according to the Israeli Ministry of Health.

In retaliation, the Israeli army initiated Operation Iron Sword against Hamas in the Gaza Strip, killing more than 493 Palestinians and injuring at least 2,751 others.

(she)