Israel will face many challenges when facing two war fronts in Gaza and Lebanon. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Israel is preparing 2 war fronts. One side is in Gaza with Hamas fighters, the other side is in Lebanon fighting Hezbollah fighters.

Can Israel face two Islamic fighters in this war? The answer is no!

As Israel faces attacks along its border with Lebanon, Qatar University’s Mahjoob Zweiri told Al Jazeera that although the Israeli military says they are capable of handling attacks from multiple fronts, they may not be able to do so in the long term.

“When Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited the Gaza border, he said that ‘we (Israel) are ready to fight for another three weeks’. So if this happens, they will face attacks and movement along their borders for the next three weeks. “I’m not sure dealing with this over a long period of time is an easy job to do,” Zweiri said.

Then, according to Hezbollah sources, an attack was launched towards the village of Shtula on the Israeli side of the border. Israeli media reported casualties. Israeli retaliation followed, targeting several villages on the Lebanese side of the border.

A pattern began to emerge: Hezbollah primarily attacked the farms of Shebaa, a disputed region. However, when they retaliate against Israeli attacks, they target areas inside Israel.

Israel may no longer be fighting just on two fronts; it seems a third front is brewing. Rockets were launched towards Israel from Syria yesterday, prompting Israel to attack Aleppo airport in Syria.

