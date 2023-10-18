Russian President, Vladimir Putin, expressed his concern over the attack targeting a hospital in the Gaza Strip. Putin called the event a terrible “tragedy and humanitarian catastrophe.” He hopes that this tragedy can be a signal that it is time to end the conflict.

“Regarding the attack on the hospital, the tragedy that occurred there was truly terrible. Hundreds of people killed and injured is a disaster. (This incident) occurred in a place that should be humanitarian. That’s why I hope this is a signal that the conflict must end immediately. Most no, an initiative is needed to start contacts and talks,” Putin said as quoted by Sputnik.

Putin added that he got the impression that the “major players” in the Middle East region did not want the Israeli-Palestinian conflict to deepen.

Putin also emphasized that Russia always supports the creation of a sovereign Palestinian state. While unsure whether the current crisis will help create a Palestinian state, Putin is confident that it is the right move. According to him, “providing temporary assistance” will not solve the crisis.

Also read: Not Israel, this is the country that receives the most aid from the United States

However, Putin stressed that the Palestinian people should work towards unity, but he stressed that “that is their own business” and “we cannot coordinate this process here.”