loading…

Mobs in Russia set fire to a Jewish cultural center under construction in Nalchik, Kabardino-Balkaria Republic. This is thought to be related to Israel’s war in Gaza, Palestine. Photo/Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia

NALCHIK – Mobs in Russia went on a rampage and set fire to a Jewish cultural center under construction in the city of Nalchik, the capital of the Republic of Kabardino-Balkaria, on Sunday.

This mass rampage occurred when anti-Israel sentiment emerged after the Zionist military almost non-stop bombarded Gaza, Palestine.

More than 70% of the approximately 900,000 residents of the Kabardino-Balkaria Republic region are Muslim.

Apart from burning buildings, the mob also wrote hate speech saying “Death to Jews” in Russian with construction foam.

Local emergency services said the burning of the building created construction waste that was quickly extinguished without causing significant material damage or injury.

Quoting an RT report, Monday (30/10/2023), this mass rampage is thought to be motivated by “extremism”, and law enforcement is reportedly examining the situation to determine whether a criminal investigation is necessary.

“Unknown people burned several car tires and wrote extremist slogans on one of the walls of the construction site of the Jewish cultural center in Nalchik. The fire was quickly extinguished, no one was injured,” a law enforcement source told RIA Novosti.

The attack on the Jewish cultural center is thought to be related to the ongoing escalation in the Middle East, where the war between Israel and Hamas has continued to escalate since it began on October 7.

The war began after Hamas launched a large-scale surprise attack against Israel on October 7, which was named Operation Storm al-Aqsa. More than 1,400 people were killed and hundreds more kidnapped.

Israel then declared war and bombarded Gaza almost non-stop. More than 8,000 people died, half of them children.

The war in Gaza has sparked massive demonstrations by pro-Palestinian and pro-Israel masses throughout the world.

In many countries, Jewish and Israeli-related sites, including diplomatic missions, have been the target of attacks by pro-Palestinian groups.

(but)