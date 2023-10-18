loading…

The Israeli military bombards hospitals in Gaza, Palestine. As many as 500 people were reported to have died. Photo/Al Arabiya

GAZA – Military Israel bombarded the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in the Gaza Strip, Palestine, on Tuesday. The Health Ministry in Gaza said 500 people had died.

This airstrike was Israel’s deadliest attack in the five wars that have occurred since 2008.

Photos from Baptist al-Ahli Hospital showed flames engulfing the hospital halls, broken glass and human body parts strewn throughout the area.

Several hospitals in Gaza City have become shelters for hundreds of people, hoping they will escape the bombardment after Israel ordered the entire population of the city and its surroundings to flee to the southern Gaza Strip.

Palestinian health authorities said deaths in hospitals in Gaza were caused by Israeli airstrikes, but the Israeli military blamed a failed rocket launch by a Palestinian militant group.

“Analysis of the IDF’s operational systems shows that a barrage of rockets was fired by terrorists in Gaza, and was passing near the Al Ahli hospital in Gaza at the time of the attack,” the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

“Intelligence from various sources at our disposal indicates that Islamic Jihad is responsible for the failed rocket launch that hit the hospital in Gaza.”

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas declared three days of mourning following deadly air strikes on hospitals in Gaza.

“What happened was genocide. We call on the international community to immediately intervene to stop this massacre. “Silence is no longer acceptable,” read a statement issued by the Palestine Liberation Organization responding to the attack, as quoted by Al Arabiya, Wednesday (18/10/2023).

Around 3,000 people have been killed in Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip since the war broke out on October 7.

More than 1,400 people in Israel have been killed, most shot dead by Hamas militants who crossed from Gaza and attacked border communities.

(but)