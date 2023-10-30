loading…

The Israeli military has bombarded the area around Al-Quds Hospital in Gaza. The medical facility has become a place where thousands of people have taken refuge. Photo/Middle East Eye

GAZA – Military Israel had bombarded the area around Al-Quds Hospital in Gaza on Sunday. The medical facility has been a place where thousands of people have taken refuge since the war broke out on October 7.

The attack occurred after the Israeli military sent a warning message to the Palestinian Red Crescent (PRCS) to immediately evacuate the hospital.

“We have 400 patients, most of whom are in the intensive care unit, evacuating them means killing them,” said PRCS spokesperson Nebal Farsakh, as quoted by Middle East Eye, Monday (30/10/2023).

PRCS said that since Sunday morning, Israeli attacks targeted an area just 50 meters from Al-Quds Hospital.

“The Israeli army deliberately continues to launch rockets directly near Al-Quds Hospital with the aim of forcing medical staff, refugees and patients to evacuate from the hospital,” the medical organization said in a statement.

“There are oxygen generating stations in the eastern and northern parts of the hospital, in addition to three electricity generators in the northern part of the hospital. “This poses a major danger, as the shooting has the potential to cause major fires in the area,” PRCS continued.

Hospitals across Gaza have reached breaking point and are overcrowded. Because, almost 1.4 million people in Gaza are now internally displaced, thousands of people have been forced to take refuge in hospitals.

Al-Quds Hospital, which also houses PRCS personnel and ambulances, shelters around 14,000 Palestinian refugees, the majority of whom are women and children.

PRCS said that bombing near the hospital by Israel on Sunday had caused damage to the building and exposed patients, medical staff and refugees to smoke inhalation.

Since Israel cut off electricity, fuel and water to the besieged Palestinian enclave on October 9, hospitals have been overwhelmed, with a lack of life-saving resources, many seriously injured patients and thousands of people seeking shelter.