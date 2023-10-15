Israel: “Significant operations in Gaza only after civilians have left.” Another Hamas commander killed

Israel will only launch “significant military operations” in the Gaza Strip once civilians have left. Israeli army spokesman Jonathan Conricus stated this to CNN. “The important thing to focus on is that we will only start significant military operations when we see that civilians have left the area,” he said. “It’s really important that people in Gaza know that we have been very, very generous with time. We gave ample notice, more than 25 hours“Conricus added, stressing that “now is the time for Gazans to leave.” Israel’s army said it had killed the Hamas commander who led murderous attacks on Nirim, Nir Oz.

Egypt does not open a passage for US citizens fleeing from Gaza

A diplomatic attempt to evacuate American citizens from Gaza failed after Egypt made it a condition that humanitarian aid enter Gaza. The Wall Street Journal reports it. Cairo’s refusal concerns the situation of more than five hundred Americans who are trying to leave Gaza, passing through the gaps to the south. The crossing was supposed to be open by 5pm, but is still closed.

The US sends jets and ships, China: “Israel goes beyond self-defense”

US Central Command has announced that A-10 ground attack support aircraft will soon join the F-15s already deployed in the area. CNN reports it. Israel’s actions in Gaza have gone “beyond the scope of self-defense” and the Tel Aviv government must “cease the collective punishment of Gazans”. This was stated by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi during a telephone conversation yesterday with his Saudi counterpart, Prince Faisal bin Farhan. Wang, reported today in a note from Beijing’s Foreign Ministry, hoped that “all parties will act to avoid worsening the situation and return to the negotiating table as soon as possible”.

China’s special envoy for the Middle East, Zhai Jun will instead go on a mission to the region next week following the escalation of the crisis. In statements to Chinese public television CGTN, Zhai explained that his goal is to “further strengthen coordination with all parties towards a ceasefire, protection of civilians, de-escalation and promotion of peace talks “.

Gaza, most hostages held underground

“Most of the hostages are held underground in various locations” of the Gaza Strip. This was reported to CNN by the spokesperson of the Israeli armed forces, Jonathan Conricus, specifying that the priority of the Jewish State is to save the kidnapped people despite the difficulties linked to the fighting in a densely populated urban area.

“It is extremely difficult for any modern army to fight in such a densely populated urban area,” Conricus said, explaining that “we know that Hamas has an elaborate network of tunnels for both defensive and offensive purposes, which certainly adds to the complexity of fighting, but we are prepared for it.”

“The fighting will be slow. Progress will be slow and we will be cautious, but we are very determined to find the Hamas terrorists who are currently hiding behind our civilians in the tunnel system they have,” he added.

Iran threatens response to Israel if “crimes continue”

“If the crimes of the Zionist regime against the Palestinian people continue, no one can guarantee that the situation in the region will remain the same.” The Wall Street Journal reports it, citing Iranian media. Tehran’s warning to Israel comes after a meeting in Doha, Qatar, between Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh.

