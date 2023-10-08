loading…

A total of 232 Palestinians were killed in Israeli air strikes in response to Operation Al-Aqsa Storm in the Gaza Strip. Photo/Illustration

GAZA TRACK – Israeli airstrikes on Gaza Strip which was launched after a surprise attack Hamas killed at least 232 Palestinians. This was stated by the Ministry of Health in the region.

In an update on its Facebook account, the Palestinian Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip said 1,697 Palestinians were also injured.

The ministry added that its medical team was working at full capacity to save dozens of serious and critical cases in operating rooms and intensive care units, as quoted from Anadolu, Sunday (8/10/2023).

Israel initiated Operation Iron Sword in Gaza in retaliation for Operation Al-Aqsa Storm which Hamas forces carried out on Israel the previous day.

“The Israeli army began a large-scale operation to defend Israeli civilians from the combined attacks launched by Hamas against Israel this morning,” the Israeli military said in a statement.

Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh described the attack as a heroic epic in response to Israel’s aggression against the Al Aqsa Mosque and violence against Palestinian settlers.

Previously, hundreds of Israeli settlers forced their way into the al-Aqsa Mosque compound which became a point of conflict during the recent Jewish holiday of Sukkot.

Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Hamas movement, said it targeted enemy locations, airports and military installations with rockets.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his country was at war, and his army’s priority was to clear enemy forces.

(ian)