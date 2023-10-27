loading…

Israel was annoyed after the Hamas delegation visited Russia when the Zionist military was intensively bombarding Gaza, Palestine. Photo/TASS

TEL AVIV – Government Israel annoyed after the Hamas negotiating delegation visited Russia when the Zionist military intensified its bombing of Gaza, Palestine.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government on Thursday called on Moscow to expel the Hamas delegation, calling their arrival an act of support for terrorism and lending legitimacy to atrocities.

“Hamas is a terror organization worse than ISIS,” Israeli Foreign Ministry spokesman Lior Haiat said in a statement posted on X.

“Israel condemns the invitation of senior Hamas officials to Moscow, which is an act of supporting terrorism, and legitimizing the atrocities of Hamas terrorists,” Haiat added.

“We call on the Russian government to immediately expel Hamas terrorists,” he explained, repeatedly using the term terrorist when referring to Hamas, as quoted from RT, Friday (27/10/2023).

Haiat said Hamas had massacred, killed, executed and burned more than 1,400 Israelis and kidnapped 220 others during the Oct. 7 attack on Israel.

The Russian Foreign Ministry confirmed on Thursday that a Hamas delegation had arrived in Moscow, led by Moussa Abu Marzouk, a senior member of the group’s political council.

The topic of their discussions with Russia was the release of hostages and the safe evacuation of Russian citizens and other foreign citizens currently trapped in Gaza due to the Israeli blockade.

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian revealed that Hamas was willing to release the civilian hostages to Tehran. However, he also demanded that Israel release thousands of detained Palestinians.

Speaking at the UN General Assembly, Amir-Abdollahian urged the world body to support the release of 6,000 Palestinians held in Israeli prisons.