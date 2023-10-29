loading…

Turkish President Recep Tayyep Erdogan condemned Israel’s bombardment of the Gaza Strip. Photo/Reuters

TEL AVIV – Israel said it was recalling its diplomatic staff from Turki after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan launched a fierce attack on his military operation against militants Hamas Of Gaza Strip .

The decision deals a major blow to the two sides’ renewed efforts to restore political and economic ties after a decade of frost.

Israel and Turkey – the Muslim-majority countries that form NATO’s stronghold in the Middle East – only agreed to reappoint their ambassadors last year.

They also restarted discussions on a United States (US)-backed natural gas pipeline project that could become the basis for closer and lasting cooperation in the years to come.

But their relationship fractured when Erdogan increased his criticism of Israel’s retaliatory military operation against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Hamas militants launched a surprise attack on October 7 that killed 1,400 people, mostly civilians, and took more than 220 hostages.

The Health Ministry in Gaza said Israeli strikes had killed 7,703 people – mostly civilians – and more than 3,500 of them were children.

Erdogan’s Islamic-rooted party held a massive rally in Istanbul on Saturday that the president said was attended by around 1.5 million people.

“Israel, you are the occupiers,” Erdogan said in front of Turkish and Palestinian flags waved by a sea of ​​his supporters.