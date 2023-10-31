loading…

Israel admits bombing the Jabalia refugee camp in the Gaza Strip, claiming it killed a Hamas commander. Photo/BBC

TEL AVIV – The Israel Defense Forces, IDF, admitted to bombing the Jabalia refugee camp in Gaza Strip . This was confirmed directly by IDF spokesperson, Daniel Hagari.

In his statement, Hagari claimed that the attack killed senior Hamas commander Ibrahim Biari and caused the collapse of the militant group’s underground infrastructure.

“Its destruction was carried out as part of a massive offensive against terrorists and terror infrastructure belonging to the Central Battalion (Jabalia), which had taken control of civilian buildings in Gaza City,” the Israeli military said, referring to the targeting of Ibrahim. Biari, commander of the Hamas Central Jabaliya Battalion, as quoted from Al Arabiya, Wednesday (1/11/2023).

Hagari again called on Gaza residents to move south. He said that Hamas continues to use civilians as human shields “deliberately and in an extremely cruel and brutal manner.”

“Sinwar doesn’t care about the people of Gaza,” he exclaimed, referring to the leader of Hamas in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar.

“He deliberately built Hamas infrastructure under people’s houses,” he added, as reported by the BBC.

Hagari then repeated the IDF’s call for residents in the north of the Gaza Strip to head south. Israel has declared northern Gaza an evacuation zone.

As previously reported, Israeli air strikes had hit the Jabalia refugee camp. Citing the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza, Al Arabiya reported that between 50 and 100 Palestinians were killed and more than 150 people were injured in the attack.

“Israel bombed the refugee camp with 6 shells, each weighing one ton of explosives,” according to the Gaza Interior Ministry.