TEL AVIV – A senior diplomat Israel at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Iran is seeking to open a second war front through the deployment of weapons in and through Syria while Israel stepped up its attacks on Hamas in Gaza.

“Israel’s repeated attacks to cripple Damascus and Aleppo airports, in my opinion, are a strong indication that 1) the Iranian regime is trying to move strategic weapons to or through Syria to open its northern front and 2) Israel is determined to prevent it,” said the Former Special Envoy US for Syria Joel Rayburn at X, formerly Twitter.

Joshua Zarka, head of strategic affairs at the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs, responded: “1. They (Iranians) are like that. 2. We (Israelis) are like that,” he added as quoted from Russia Today, Sunday (15/10/2023).

Previously, Syria accused Israel of carrying out attacks on its territory after airports in Damascus and Aleppo were attacked last week. The Syrian Ministry of Defense condemned the attack on the civilian airport, calling the incident a terror attack, and condemned Israel for crimes against the Palestinian people.

Meanwhile, Hamas “agreed to continue cooperation” with Iran after Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh met with Tehran’s Foreign Minister in Qatar on Saturday.

Iran’s mission to the UN warned Israel that it would respond if Israel carried out a ground attack on the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip.

“If Israel’s apartheid war crimes and genocide are not immediately stopped, the situation will spiral out of control and have far-reaching consequences – which are the responsibility of the UN, the Security Council and the countries that led the Council to a dead end,” Iran’s mission to the UN said via X .

Israel has vowed to wipe out Hamas in retaliation for the militant group’s unprecedented attacks on Israeli cities backed by a barrage of rockets.

Israel responded to the surprise attack with a total siege of the Gaza Strip and bombarded the enclave with an unparalleled barrage of airstrikes. Thousands of people were killed and dozens injured among Palestinians and Israelis.

