Israel accuses Hamas of using civilians as human shields. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) accused Hamas of using civilians as “human shields” in an attempt to stop the evacuation.

“Hamas is trying to stop Palestinian civilians from evacuating the northern part of Gaza, using them as human shields,” said Israeli Defense Forces spokesman Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus, reported by CNN.

The IDF on Friday instructed civilians in and around Gaza City – more than 1 million people – to move to the southern region of Gaza.

Conricus said it was “concerned” that Hamas “has stopped” and is “trying to stop Palestinian civilians from evacuating” northern Gaza using messages, checkpoints and ground stops.

When asked on CNN whether the evacuation indicated that Israel was clearing the way for a ground attack – and how long the IDF would wait – Conricus responded that the IDF would “assess the situation on the ground.”

“(We need to) see how many civilians are left in the region. And understand how many of them were prevented by Hamas from actually evacuating,” he said.

“And we’ve seen active efforts by Hamas to prevent these people from leaving, which I think is appalling. And once we see that the situation allows for significant combat operations, then those operations will begin.”

He said civilians should leave the area for their own safety “and return only if we tell them it is safe to do so.”

The IDF has witnessed “significant movement of Palestinian civilians southward,” Conricus added, saying that Gaza residents “did the smart thing, which was to move out of the dangerous area.”