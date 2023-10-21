The Chamber of Deputies approved, in general and in particular, the Federal Income Law for 2024 with three changes compared to the original initiative sent by the federal Executive on September 8. One of them has to do with the Income Tax (ISR).

The collection of an Income Tax withholding on the real interests of savers of 0.5 percent was endorsed. Initially, the Executive’s original proposal was to increase retention from 0.15 to 1.48 percent for next 2024; However, the resolution remained at 0.5 percent.

In that sense, those who invest in instruments such as cetes or government bonds will have a modification in the tax collection of their performance. This will go from the rate that applies this year from 0.15% to 0.5%.

The Morenoist deputy, Carlos Antonio Altamirano explained that the modification they approved will mean that for every thousand pesos they obtain in performance they will no longer pay 14.8 pesos, but 5 pesos.

The modification seeks to avoid a significant impact on the economy of thousands of savers and improve public finances for the benefit of the population.

For their part, opposition deputies warned that the measure is confiscatory since it taxes savings of workers who at the time already paid the ISR on their income, in addition to discouraging savings in Mexico.

The Ministry of Finance said that pensioners and those who have savings of less than 140 thousand pesos are exempt from this withholding.

The Senate still needs to review the modification made by the Chamber of Deputies and, if appropriate, give it approval to be published in the Official Gazette of the Federation.

