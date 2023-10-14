Former student shouts Allah Akbar and kills a professor. Attack alert in France

France declared an “attack emergency” alert after the assassination in Arras, where a teacher was killed and two people were seriously injured. This is what AFP learns from Matignon. The Prime Minister, Elisabeth Borne, decided to raise the alert to the highest levels after a meeting at the Elysée. The “attack emergency” level can be declared as an immediate consequence of an attack or if an identified and unlocated terrorist group takes action.

Islamist terrorism returns to France. An attacker armed with a knife broke into a school, the Lycee Gambetta in Arras, mid-morning and killed a teacher and seriously injured two other people. Shouting “Allah Akbar”, according to several witnesses not yet confirmed by the police, the assailant – a young man of about twenty years old who had been at the high school – slit the teacher’s throat and injured the vice-principal and another employee. The young man, who was captured, came to the attention of the authorities with the initials S which serves to identify probable extremists.

Among the injured, one, stabbed several times, is very serious, the other, also a teacher, is not in danger of his life. According to the Interior Ministry, his brother, who was not present at the scene, was also arrested. All the schools in the city have been placed in isolation and now the French president, Emmanuel Macron, as well as the education minister, Gabriel Attal, are expected on site.

A video, which quickly circulated on social networks, provides a first account of what happened. Filmed from the windows of the high school by stunned pupils, it shows the attacker, armed with a knife, attacking people in the schoolyard: he advances with a sure step, dressed in a gray jacket. His victims try to hold him off with a chair, but one person falls. “It’s the vice principal,” shouts a student, whose voice can be heard in the video. The man, who fell to the ground on his back, was beaten by the attacker, who then moved on to another person.

Shortly before 1pm, the National Anti-Terrorism Prosecutor’s Office announced that it is taking charge of the investigation into charges of “terrorist murder”, “attempted terrorist murder” and “terrorist criminal association” aimed at attacks. The investigations were entrusted to the Anti-terrorism Sub-Directorate of the National Directorate of Judicial Police, the coordination service, the National Directorate of Judicial Police and the General Directorate of Internal Security.

In the absence of other elements, the incident recalls what happened on 16 October 2020, when a history and geography teacher, Samuel Paty, was murdered near the school where he taught in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine, in the Paris region : the teacher was the target of a Chechen terrorist, who had taken refuge in France with his family, who was then killed by the police. Before committing the unspeakable, Abdoullakh Anzorov, aka “Al Ansar Chechen 270” on the networks, had just seen a hate video deploring the fact that the 47-year-old teacher had shown cartoons of the prophet in class. The incident also occurs in a context of high international tension, marked by the terrorist offensive launched by Hamas and Israel’s response in the Gaza Strip.

Attack in a school in Arras, France. WATCH THE VIDEO

