All secrets are always known sooner or later. Now that Sofía and Isidro have found Iván’s car, they have realized that there were still a few drops of blood in the trunk and they probably belong to Ester’s body.

At King’s, while they were talking about the subject, Isidro shared his theory with Sofía, completely correct with reality: “Iván transported Ester’s body in his trunk and left her at King’s, making everyone believe that he had suffered a robbery.” ”.

The dancer, for her part, has burst into tears: she has gotten into Iván’s car on multiple occasions, without imagining what kind of person she had next to her.

Sofía has found comfort again in Isidro’s arms and they have been on the verge of kissing.