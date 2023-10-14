If there is a streamer who has earned his bad reputation for his different controversies, it is IShowSpeed, who in fact was permanently banned from Twitch a few years ago, having to emigrate to YouTube, where he generated a lot of popularity and success. And recently, this ban that he had on the live streaming platform has been lifted, also causing Speed ​​to gain more than 200,000 followers on Twitch in less than 24 hours.

And if you are one of those who does not know his story in depth, we tell you that this popular YouTuber began his career on this type of platform initially on Twitch, where he accumulated more than 82,000 hours of viewing and an average audience of 1,600 viewers, with peaks of up to 7,200, until it was banned two years ago for sexist comments. It was for this reason that he continued this career on YouTube, achieving 20 million subscribers on his main channel, where he continued to generate several controversies, mainly due to his temperament and his somewhat violent reactions to different situations.

You can read: Streamer is angry about getting a player in an EA Sports FC 24 envelope and ElXokas says that it is “a very serious lack of respect” that they are mixed

But now, he can add the purple platform to his career again, since in a totally unexpected move by Twitch, they have removed Speed’s permanent suspension, so he could go live again on his channel. Something he might do anyway, thinking about how well he’s doing on YouTube. And if he had to choose another platform, he would surely choose KICK because of the possibilities and rules of that site, which would better suit his style.

Finally, it should be noted that these more than 200,000 followers that he obtained on Twitch after his unbanning and in less than 24 hours marks one of the greatest growth in recent weeks, so it would not be crazy to think that the number continues to increase , even when Speed ​​does not officially declare that it will return to streaming regularly on that platform.

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / Threads / Instagram / Discord