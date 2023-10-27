The Internet has become an essential part of our daily lives, also at home. Especially now that many people require a good connection not only to play the console, watch streaming services or chat with friends, but also for their work tasks.

The reality happens because there are many reasons for your Internet connection to fail. But in many cases, the solution is simpler than it seems, and it can be fixed simply by following some simple home remedies. Below we show you some actions that will surely improve your WiFi signal without any effort.

Router placement, key

Many times it is common to place the router in an inconspicuous, out-of-the-way place, so that it does not break the decoration of the living room or the place where it is, and that it does not take up space. But the truth is that The location of this device is vital for it to function in the best possible way.and your signal is distributed correctly.

Depending on the size of a home, it is advisable that the router be located in an intermediate location, to better reach all corners (even more so if the house has several floors), and one meter from the ground.

Beware of obstacles

The WiFi signal is not immune to everything, quite the contrary. Experts always recommend (or should) place the router in an open place. That is, outside of any cabinet or furniture that could harm the extension of your signal.

In addition, it is also known that walls reduce their travel, as does some furniture. Be careful with heavy shelves or cabinets, because they can end up being the culprit that causes your Internet connection to fail every now and then.

Watch what you connect

If you think about it a little carefully, chances are that you have more devices connected to WiFi every day than you thought. In addition to the computer, mobile phone or tablet, it is also often used for video game consoles or TV, among many other devices. If you connect too many, the connection may end up getting worse.

A solution for this, if you don’t want to give up connecting anything to the Internet, is to use cable, especially on those devices that are close to the router, logically, such as the computer or the television.

The danger of household appliances

Right off the bat, it may be difficult to realize that an appliance, one of those that you always have at home, is the culprit of suffering from a poor Internet connection, but in reality it is not at all strange for it to happen.

Many gadgets like the washing machine or the microwave They also produce their own waves, which can cause interference with WiFi. In this way, the further away you have the router from other appliances, the fewer problems it will cause you.

Organize the cables

Many people do not pay much attention to the cables they have at home, even more so when those from several devices are mixed up, and they even end up getting tangled together. Well, it is also something that should be paid attention to to improve your Internet connection.

Bundled cables or cables in poor condition also harm the WiFi signal., with everything that entails. That is to say, having the cables well placed is not only an aesthetic issue, it also helps things work better.

If you take these tricks or recommendations into account, you will surely achieve a better Internet connection. Otherwise, you will have no choice but to check out and buy some type of repeater.

Especially if your home has many meters. Luckily, there are currently many of them that are easy to install and at really reasonable prices.