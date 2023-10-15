If Google Chrome stands out for something, it is for the stability it offers its users. Regardless of the device from which we access it, in the vast majority of cases we find a fluidity and user experience that very few browsers can guarantee. However, as is often the case, we can also find ourselves in the situation where our Google Chrome is slower than it should.

There are many causes that can lead to poor performance. And, the most positive part is that most of them have a very simple solution. Next, we tell you some of the configurations that you can carry out to avoid excessive slowness in your Google Chrome.

Disable extensions

Extensions are very useful for saving time on a large number of tasks. However, when we have several of them working simultaneously and our computer is not as powerful as it should be, we will suffer certain slowdowns that will compromise our browsing experience.

If this is our case, it is better to disable them and check if this is the reason why our Google Chrome does not reach the fluidity we need. To do this, we must click on the three-dot button at the top right of our Google Chrome and, immediately, click on the Settings tab and then Extensions.

In that tab we will be able to see all the extensions that we have downloaded. And, furthermore, from there we can manage them by deactivating the button that we find at the bottom of each of them. If we do not notice any improvement, the next step is to eliminate them and, subsequently, download them progressively, finding the balance point between the downloaded extensions and the performance obtained.

Disable preloading of pages

Google Chrome works by preloading the preview of the pages to prevent the user from having to wait a large amount of time until they can view their content. However, this also consumes a lot of resources which, if we are being somewhat fair, can be annoying.

From the Settings menu, we can access Privacy and Security. And then, in Cookies and other site data, we proceed to deactivate the Preload pages option so that navigation and searches are faster. It is important to keep in mind that to begin to notice the effects of disabling this option, we must restart the browser.

The hiding-place

When our browser is slow, the cache probably has a lot to do with it. If Google Chrome is our default browser, it probably has a large amount of data stored. Therefore, it is important to clear the cache progressively.

Accessing the cache is very simple. We click on the three vertical dots, select More tools and then Clear browsing data. In the last tab, we must click on “Delete data”. Probably, we will begin to notice improvement from that moment.

Google Chrome Task Manager

The Google Chrome task manager is another place where we should focus our attention. As our day goes by, without realizing it, we accumulate new tabs and processes that force our CPU to consume more. And, therefore, it can also cause a loss of performance.

To access this manager, we must go again to the three vertical dots at the top right and click on More tools. In the dropdown, we have to select the Task Manager. If the information it offers us is that there are many processes working at the same time, we must select those that are not essential and close them manually.