New rumors indicate that Ubisoft is looking to launch its free-to-play competitive shooter XDefiant on October 28. The leak comes courtesy of well-known Call of Duty leaker TheMW2Ghost on social media platform X. The rumor was further confirmed by Insider Gaming’s Tom Hendersonwhich claims to have obtained similar information.

The rumor follows a report in September that XDefiant would be released in mid-October. Originally slated for release earlier this year, the game appears to have hit a snag in the certification process for release on PlayStation and Xbox.

Ubisoft is banking heavily on the success of XDefiant and has already stated that it will support the game “for a long time.” This is a tradition for Ubisoft titles, which usually tend to be supported for quite some time after release with updates, patches, content releases, DLC and expansions.

XDefiant will release on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S. The game, however, it will not be available on PS4 and Xbox One on launch day.