Last November 2022, the European Commission announced a drastic, and expected, change in airline regulations. Now, it will no longer be necessary to activate airplane mode every time we have to take a flight. A paradigm shift that will allow users to use their mobile phones normally with a 5G network connection service. A decision that has fueled a question in this regard. And there are currently many companies worldwide that offer paid WiFi to their passengers. But what about Ryanair?

By fleet size, Ryanair is currently in the Top 10 of the largest companies worldwide with more than 400 aircraft owned. From this fact it is clear that it is also one of those that transports the largest number of travelers throughout all the countries in which it operates. And the company of the eccentric Michael O’Leary, its current CEO, gained a more than notable position in the market years ago, emerging as a low-cost company at a time when the price of airline tickets It was characterized by its high cost. Democratizing access to them as much as possible.

However, and despite its leadership position, there are still many complaints it receives for different reasons: from the cost of adding an extra suitcase to our ticket to the space on its planes. In addition to, as could not be otherwise, the absence of a WiFi connection on their aircraft. And while its direct competitors have already begun to introduce this type of options in exchange for a small fee to their passengers, Ryanair does not seem to be following the same line. Without having made any announcement in this regard, beyond some tests that they carried out several years ago.

No, there is no WiFi on Ryanair and this is why

In 2019, O’Leary gave an interview to the Sunday Business Post in which he stated that at that time the company was not considering introducing WiFi on its flights. The explanation, he said, is that it was not clear that such a service could generate enough income for the company to compensate for the investment that had to be made to equip its more than 400 aircraft with the necessary technology.

As explained, at that time the average distance of their flights was one hour and fifteen minutes. Most passengers had downloaded some type of content, whether through Netflix or any other platform, to overcome boredom. Taking into account that the price line of their tickets had to be rethought, there was no clear benefit.

In fact, Ryanair has used its social networks several times to respond in its usual communication tone to customers who complain through these channels about the absence of the possibility of having WiFi on their flights. One more demonstration that seems to prove that it is not currently on the airline’s roadmap.

Airlines with free WiFi

Despite Ryanair’s policy in this regard, there are other companies that have been incorporating this technology in their aircraft with different strategies. Some of them choose to offer it for free, such as Norwegian, Emirates Airlines or AirFrance, among others.

On the other hand, others such as Lufthansa or Tap Portugal have also incorporated this technology, but relying on different payment plans that vary depending on the services contracted. If you have any doubt about the possibility of enjoying a wireless internet connection when taking a flight, the best recommendation we can offer you is to consult with the company in question through its official channels to obtain first-hand information about of the possibility of enjoying a connection, or not, as well as the cost derived from this service.