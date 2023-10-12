Suara.com – The pros and cons regarding the draft Government Regulation (RPP) for the Health Law (UU) are still ongoing today.

A number of experts even believe that there are foreign interests from a number of anti-tobacco parties in the preparation of the RPP.

International Law Expert and Chancellor of Jenderal Achmad Yani University (UNJANI), Prof. Hikmahanto Juwana, expressed strong indications that there are foreign interests in the regulation of tobacco products in the Health RPP because its contents are similar to the expectations of the Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (FCTC).

“I suspect that foreign NGOs (Non-Governmental Organizations) are behind the draft Health RPP. “This NGO has long been putting pressure on the government to ratify the FCTC,” he was quoted as saying Friday (13/10/2023).

The FCTC is an international agreement drafted by the World Health Organization as an effort to completely ban tobacco use. The content consists of several components to control tobacco excessively, starting from prohibiting advertising and promotion of tobacco products, imposing high taxes on tobacco products, to prohibiting consumption in public places.

The tobacco product regulations in the Health RPP which are currently being formulated by the Ministry of Health (Kemenkes) have similar content. These include, among other things, a ban on advertising tobacco products, a ban on promotions and sponsorships, a ban on retail cigarette sales, a ban on CSR activities, a ban on product displays, and a minimum packaging rule of 20 cigarettes per pack.

Looking at the contents of these regulations, Prof. Hikmahanto suggested that the government consider other aspects, such as people’s welfare, employment, survival of tobacco farmers, sustainability of the tobacco industry sector, as well as state revenue from excise on tobacco products.

It is important to realize, he said, that state revenue from excise on tobacco products is not a small figure. The value reaches 9 percent to 13 percent of total state tax revenue. “Health issues are indeed important issues to be taken into consideration in public policy. However, other interests must not be ignored,” he stressed.

With the sound of these regulations, Prof. Hikmahanto believes that the national tobacco industry could be seriously disrupted and eventually die. Therefore, he suggested that the Ministry of Health review and not rush in preparing the Health RPP, especially with regard to tobacco products.

Likewise, member of Commission IX DPR RI, Mukhamad Misbakhun, also assessed that the tobacco product regulations in the Health RPP are implemented by the FCTC. “I emphasize that this is no longer true. The presence of this RPP draft means that (the Ministry of Health) wants to be the implementer of the FCTC. If you pay attention, all the concepts are the same. “I have until now prohibited FCTC from being implemented in Indonesia,” he stressed.

He also emphasized that Indonesia does not need to adopt the FCTC because the tobacco industry in Indonesia is part of the country’s economic sovereignty. Apart from that, tobacco products are also the nation’s cultural and ancestral heritage.

“The tobacco industry is a large ecosystem that has created millions of jobs. The state should protect this wealth and diversity. “We want to get rid of times like this,” he concluded.