Let’s not deny it, we have all put on our helmets in GTA V as soon as we get on the motorcycle to look much better. Appearing to be a professional is the most important thing when going on two wheels in the work of Rockstar Gamessince very few think about the issue of security.

And it is essential in real life to wear a helmet if we want to avoid serious injuries, but It is not at all clear if having it in our heads really affects our health. in the video game. In order to clarify this issue, several YouTube channels set out to do various tests to verify the results.

As we can see in the first DefendTheHouse video, if we play story mode with Michael and we have a driving accident, Yes, whether you wear a helmet or not does influence the life bar.. It must be taken into account that the impact occurs first on the head itself, so it is understandable that it is the accessory that absorbs most of the damage. However, Vučko100 casts many more doubts.

He also took Michael, but this time to slam him directly against a wall. Throughout ten tests, five with a helmet and another five without, his tests seem to make it clear that it matters little what we carry on our shoulders covering our skull. In fact, the results are even worse, by a narrow margin, when wearing a helmet.

But what happens in GTA Online? Making the jump to multiplayer mode GTA Vit is shown that wearing a helmet not only protects us, but also perfectly covers direct headshots. Using different types of helmets, whether armored or tactical that cover all or part of the head, the user HarmNone manages to determine that we will need three bullets in the skull to kill another player wearing a helmet. So if you go around Los Santos with other people, make sure you have protection.

