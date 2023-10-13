Wayan Mirna Salihin’s skin color after he died in the cyanide coffee case is still being debated. Forensic expert Djaja Surya Atmadja said Wayan Mirna’s skin was blue when he died, which does not match the characteristics of someone who died from cyanide.

This debate made sharp-eyed netizens highlight other details seen in the documentary “Ice Cold: Murder, Coffee and Jessica Wongso”. One of them is a photo of Wayan Mirna’s body on the cellphone of his twin, Sandy Salihin.

It was a netizen with a TikTok account named sunika6823 who spoke about the photo of Wayan Mirna’s body on Sandy Salihin’s cellphone. The account refers to the moment when Sandy showed a photo on his cellphone.

“Check ICE Cold. When Mirna’s twin opened her cellphone. Scroll to the bottom of the gallery, dated 08-January-2016, there was a blue photo,” wrote the TikTok account sunika6823, quoted on Friday (13/10/2023).

Photo of Wayan Mirna Salihin’s body on a twin cellphone (source: TikTok/@inilirikk)

The sunika6823 account’s comments about Wayan Mirna’s body were then used as content by the inilirikk account on TikTok. The account owner included footage of Sandy Salihin from the Netflix documentary.

Sandy can be seen showing a photo stored in his cellphone gallery. Indeed, you can see several photos taken after Wayan Mirna died on Sandy Salihin’s cellphone.

Various comments were given by netizens after watching the video. Many netizens also highlighted the photo of Wayan Mirna’s body in the portrait kept by Sandy Salihin.

“That’s the photo on her cellphone, if I’m not mistaken, it’s Mirna’s body. Can you zoom in on red or blue, right? According to Prof DJ’s explanation,” said a netizen. “One blue and one a bit reddish, right?” said another.

“That corpse is blue, not red,” said a netizen commenting. “The corpse has been made up,” said another. “Yes, he was interviewed first, but who said red,” commented another.

Previously, Doctor Djaja Surya Atmadja, a forensic expert in the cyanide coffee case, testified that Wayan Mirna’s body was blue. In fact, bodies that die from cyanide should be red cherry in color.

“I saw his face. People with cyanide poisoning, one of the main signs is that it makes their face bright red, the corpse’s bruises are bright red. Here (Mirna) the corpse’s bruises are blue. Her face is blue, everything is blue, so it doesn’t match,” explained Doctor Djaja Surya Atmadja in a podcast. Richard Lee.