After months of rumors and reports, Sony finally made it official. Through a statement and a short video, he announced that the PlayStation 5 Slim is real and shared the first official details of this new hardware. The news attracted attention, but also worried a sector of the community.

The PlayStation 5 Slim is smaller, is it also less powerful?

According to the first official reports, the PlayStation 5 Slim will have 1TB of internal storage and 4 separate cover panels, providing a more aesthetic look. Without a doubt, the most interesting innovations are in its dimensions: it reduces the volume by 30% compared to the original model and weighs up to 24% less.

Sid Shuman, senior director of content communications at SIE, said in the blog that the new model of the next-gen console aims to “address the changing needs of gamers.”

Because the PS5 Slim is considerably smaller than the original model that debuted in late 2020, it’s easy to think that it will be less powerful and make some sacrifices in performance. Luckily, there is good news on this front.

Sony confirmed that the new hardware will have “the same technological features that make PS5 the best for gaming.” Additionally, the official video emphasizes that the console will have the “same immersive power” in a “new, slimmer size.” This way, fans can breathe easy.

The company announced that the PlayStation 5 Slim will begin selling in November in the United States, while the launch will advance around the world in the coming months. When current PS5 inventory runs out, the new model will be the only model available.

The PS5 Slim will replace the original 2020 model

How much will the PlayStation 5 Slim cost?

Sony revealed that the price of the disc drive model will be $499.99 USD, while the digital version will sell for $499.99 USD. Of course, players will be able to purchase a removable Ultra HD Blu-Ray drive separately, which will cost $79.99 USD.

Luckily, it appears that mounting the drive on next-gen hardware is a simple process that takes just a few minutes.

