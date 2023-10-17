A brief summary of what has happened recently in MPV land. Renault announced the new Espace. Disappointingly, the three-row family car turned into a regular SUV. It seemed like the death knell of the ‘Multi-Purpose Vehicle’ until Volvo announced the EM90. A little later, Alfa Romeo’s design boss flirted with the idea of ​​bringing back a large family transporter and now Nissan presents the Hyper Tourer. Can we already speak of a comeback for the MPV?

Let’s start with the latest news: the Nissan Hyper Tourer. Apparently Nissan’s naming department has been listening to too many old Scooter songs. All concept cars for the Japan Auto Show start with ‘Hyper’. So this is the Tourer that is made for ‘luxury travel and business trips’. Or to visit a campsite in the south of France with the family for weeks.

The Nissan Hyper Tourer is for everyone

According to Nissan, the MPV is ‘designed for people who appreciate the finer things in life and enjoy being in the company of friends or business associates.’ We think it is also for people who like good weather and good food. Another special element of the van is the imaginary river that you see running across the floor thanks to an LED panel.

There is also an AI system that receives biometric signals, such as brain waves, heart rate and breathing, and adjusts the music and mood lighting accordingly. Charging can be done to anything and everything: homes, shops, offices, you name it. After you enter through the sliding doors, you can turn the front seats all the way around so you can hold meetings while the car drives itself. Of course it won’t actually happen, but the Hyper Tourer does indicate that Nissan is thinking about an MPV.

Images of the Volvo EM90 leaked

Until today, we only saw Volvo’s upcoming MPV in a blurry image from above. We just had to put together a picture to give you an indication of what the Volvo EM90 could look like. Now photos of the real EM90 have been taken and shared. Not by the sister of a friend of the neighbor who works at Volvo, but by the Chinese government.

China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) posted photos of the EM90. We already knew that the MPV will be based on the Lynk & Co 009, the family van of the Geely brother that was announced last year. The Volvo gets the same mirrors and electric motors as the Lynk & Co.

Images of the new Volvo EM90 electric minivan have been leaked in China ahead of the official premier (12 November 2023) pic.twitter.com/td3j1DxXdV — Majosi (@Mashele333) October 16, 2023

Apparently the EM90 is 5.2 meters long, 2 meters wide and 1.86 meters high. The weight is a hefty 3,245 kilos. The two electric motors should be good for 544 hp and 686 Nm. Acceleration stops at 180 km/h. The range is between 702 and 822 kilometers thanks to a 116 or 140 kWh battery. We will find out whether this information is correct on November 12 at the official presentation of the Volvo EM90.

Alfa Romeo wants to participate in the comeback of the MPV

Alfa Romeo’s design boss is called Alejandro Mesonero-Romanos. He spoke to Autocar about a possible return of the Alfa Romeo Romeo. This is not a clerical error where we accidentally pasted the word ‘Romeo’ twice: the Alfa van is really called that. The Romeo came with all kinds of applications: from an ambulance to a pick-up and therefore also as a family van.

About the Romeo, Mesonero-Romanos says: ‘It was beautiful. Besides, you wouldn’t be surprised if this returns one day.” Well, we would be. To be honest, we had already doomed the entire MPV segment thanks to the popularity of the SUV and crossover.

Don’t get us wrong: we only welcome a comeback of the MPV. With the ID. Buzz and Lexus LM we already have two nice family transporters, but we could add more. Who knows, maybe Renault will come to its senses again and build a real Espace. Then a VW Sharan, Seat/Cupra Alhambra and so on…