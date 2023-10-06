Gustavo Santaolalla, composer of The Last of Us, hinted in July that a new project in the saga was already on the way. In case you don’t remember, the musician suggested that The Last of Us: Part II will have another version that is probably a kind of remastering for PS5.

Surprisingly, more clues have just emerged about this rumored project. A leaker revealed additional details of the supposed remaster and, in addition, an artist who has worked on several Naughty Dog projects mentioned The Last of Us: Part II Remastered on his LinkedIn profile.

Find out: The Last of Us in crisis: Naughty Dog suffers layoffs and there are problems with the saga’s multiplayer

Related video: The Last of Us: the beast that almost devoured Naughty Dog

Is The Last of Us: Part II Remastered in development?

To start, an insider shared information about the various projects that Naughty Dog supposedly has in its hands. Among the list it mentions The Last of Us: Part II Remastered, a title that would arrive on PS5 next year.

The source adds that the remaster will also be released on PC, approximately 6 months after its arrival on consoles. He explains that the improvements would focus mainly on the graphics, that there would be no new content and that it would be sold for $69.99 USD.

Finally, the source mentions that PlayStation will offer the possibility of upgrading to the PS4 version for $10 USD. It is important to clarify that the information was published on 4Chan and other forums, so it is better that you consider it as a simple rumor.

Despite this, it is striking that Mark Pajarillo, an artist who has worked at Naughty Dog and other companies, makes a mention of The Last of Us: Part II Remaster on his LinkedIn profile. Due to all of these recent clues and mentions of Santaolalla, fans believe it is only a matter of time before the project is announced.

“Responsible for overseeing the production of all outsourced environment art elements, weapons and interactive props for 2 iconic titles: The Last of Us: Part One and The Last of Us 2: Remastered,” the artist states on his page.

It seems that a remaster of The Last of Us: Part II is on the way

In case you missed it: The Last of Us multiplayer designer leaves Naughty Dog

In this link you can find all the news related to Naughty Dog.

Related video: The Last of Us on HBO dared to do what the game didn’t…

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News