New and above all bad news emerges related to The Last of Us Multiplayerthe spin-off title of the flagship di Naughty Dog. In fact, the latest rumors spread via the Reddit forum in the last few hours they are not positive at all!

If until now we knew that “Factions 2” is in a freezing phase, the insider “ViewerAnon” (who in the past was among the first to confirm the existence of The Last of Us Part III) instead stated that this Multiplayer component is to be considered practically “dead”that is, what Naughty Dog has decided to abandon the project currently underway.

After learning of the abandonment of the Principal Monetization Designer, all these latest updates, despite being released in the form of indiscretions and rumors, lead in one direction, i.e. the cancellation of the game. It would be a real shame if this were to actually materialize, given that players were (and still are today) excited about this title that has aroused curiosity since the announcement of its existence. Unfortunately, however, as the days pass, the hopes that the project will be saved from cancellation are fading more and more. At this point all that remains is to wait for the arrival of official communications from the American studio!