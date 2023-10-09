A heroic journey that could end in a dark obsession: the new Iron Man (Iron Lad) from Marvel’s Ultimate universe could have a very different destiny than you imagine

When you think about heroes and villains, the lines between good and evil are usually clear. But in the case of the newcomer Iron Lad from Marvel’s new Ultimate universe, those lines could be very blurred. His destiny hangs in an uncertain balance between his own free will and the design of a universe in which even the idea of ​​“destiny” is up for debate.

A hero or a villain? That is the question. At the end of the miniseries “Ultimate Invasion,” young Anthony Stark, son of Howard Stark, becomes Iron Lad. This change is a sign of heroism and bravery, but it could also be the first step towards transforming him into Kang the Conqueror. Join me as we explore the ins and outs of this saga filled with philosophical dilemmas, epic battles, and unanswered questions.

The Maker’s sphere of influence

Born from the Machiavellian mind of The Maker, an alter ego of Reed Richards, this new universe, Earth-6160, is a social and cosmic experiment of unimaginable proportions. Everything, from the machinery of time to the composition of his “Illuminati”, is calculated in detail. But not everything is what it seems. Howard Stark, this universe’s Iron Man, appears to have momentarily thwarted The Maker’s plans, but at what cost?

Although it is not explicitly confirmed, everything indicates that Kang the Conqueror is actually Anthony Stark, Howard’s son. His armor, painted in shades of blue, green and purple, matches that of the enigmatic Kang, who commands an army of Ultimates. His fight against The Maker and his relationship with Howard Stark add more layers to this already complex character.

The Immortus Engine and the Time Cycle

The Maker y Howard Stark They hold philosophical debates that go beyond mere science fiction. Some of the deepest questions about individual freedom and destiny are explored here, thanks to an intricate plot involving the “Immortus Engine,” a time travel device. Does existence bend according to the Creator’s design, or is reality more open and mutable? This dilemma is the core of a story that leaves the reader longing for more.

Ultimate Invasion culminates with the resurrection of Captain America and the formation of a new era of heroes. But all this comes with an ominous shadow: each heroic act of Anthony Stark brings him closer to becoming the feared villain. In the ambiguity of the future, Anthony Stark’s fate could be the final judgment in the philosophical debate between his “literal” father, Howard, and his “cosmic” father, The Maker.

With the upcoming release of “Ultimate Universe #1” in November 2023, many of these questions could find answers. But do we really want to know them? Perhaps the true appeal lies in the uncertainty, in the tension between what could be and what will be.

The rebirth of the Ultimate Universe: more than a simple return to the comic

Marvel’s Ultimate universe, which debuted in 2000 with “Ultimate Spider-Man,” has always been characterized by offering a fresh and modern vision of its iconic heroes. But after years in the background, his return is now more impactful than ever with the conclusion of “Ultimate Invasion.” This parallel universe is not just a mere repetition of what we already knew; It is an evolution, led by the villain known as the Maker, the evil version of Reed Richards (Mr. Fantastic).

One of the geniuses of this new universe, named Earth-6160, is how it plays with the fan’s expectations. Gone are the days of a teenage Peter Parker; We now have a context in which heroes like Spider-Man and Captain America have been completely dismantled and reconfigured. This return also delves into deep themes such as free will versus destiny, a debate embodied in the figures of Howard Stark and the Maker.

This new universe acts as fertile ground for future plots, exploring moral and philosophical dilemmas that are sure to capture the attention of die-hard fans. With “Ultimate Universe #1” just around the corner, the rebirth of this world promises to be an endless source of exciting narratives and ethical debates. This is not the Ultimate Universe we left behind, it is a mature and thoughtful version that is here to stay.