5 years after the terrible accident at Pocono in which he stared death in the face, Robert Wickens can now celebrate his ascent to the paradise of Champions thanks to the title won in the IMSA Pilot Challenge.

At Road Atlanta, where the last round of the American championship for GT and Touring cars was taking place, the Canadian was enough to finish in fourth place at the wheel of the Hyundai prepared by Bryan Herta Autosport and shared with Harry Gottsacker.

We remember that in the summer of 2018 Wickens was the protagonist of a terrible blow when he was involved in IndyCar; Saved by doctors with great skill, the injuries sustained to his spinal cord prevented him from returning to full use of his legs, despite the enormous effort and commitment that the 34-year-old never failed to make every day in order to get back into a racing car.

As has been known for some time, this happened thanks to the American branch of Hyundai Motorsport and Bryan Herta’s team, who first set him up with an i30 N and then an Elantra N with steering wheel controls to be at the start of the IMSA touring series despite find yourself relegated to a wheelchair and able to walk only with the aid of canes.

After having achieved several podiums without ever enjoying the first step, on Friday Wickens achieved the maximum result aboard the Korean car #33, on a day which saw their teammates Mason Filippi/Mark Wilkins win the 120′ TCR Class event in the #98 Elantra N, while Bryan Ortiz/Tyler Maxson finished second in the Van Der Steur Racing entry, followed by the #73 LA Honda World Racing Honda shared by Mike LaMarra/Ryan Eversley.

Wickens and Gottsacker just needed to get into the points to get the better of Filippi/Wilkins, beaten in the standings by 60 points.

#33 Bryan Herta Autosport, Hyundai Elantra N TCR: Robert Wickens, Harry Gottsacker

Photo by: TCR media

“This year I had the feeling of being a more experienced professional and I think the results speak for themselves. Harry and I made almost nothing mistakes throughout the season and when it happened, we lowered our heads and corrected our mistakes. This is what led us to fight for the championship and made the difference”, underlines Wickens.

“I don’t know what it means for my career, but I’m very proud of what we achieved this year, particularly because I know it was much more difficult than 2022 in terms of car performance and competition. This season, the The entire TCR podium has so far scored more points than the 2022 Champion has scored in the same period.”

“This shows that many are strong and have scored points during the season. It wasn’t a real escape. It was a nerve-wracking day, but immediately after the start we calmed down and concentrated, which made life a little bit more. ‘ easier”.

Wickens can rightly and deservedly celebrate, knowing that he has achieved something very important; for now he is enjoying the moment thinking back to what he has done in an unforgettable 2023, while for the future he has never hidden his desire to face new challenges if the opportunity arises.

“This 2023 didn’t go as I had imagined, to tell the truth, but in the end it doesn’t matter. It was a year of work to get to this result. It’s certainly a bit of a strange situation, I don’t know if it’s It has never happened before that someone managed to win a championship without winning a single race. This shows how strong we were as a team.”

“We faced many problems, it wasn’t a perfect season, but we limited the damage very well when it was needed and I believe this was the decisive factor. Today’s match confirms this; I believe that from the moment the car #17 had problems at the start, our mentality changed. It was just a matter of managing and defending the result.”

“We didn’t need to get on the podium or anything; we just needed to get in the top eight. For me, I didn’t take any risks, barely touching the curbs just to try to keep the tires and splitter intact in case we had it been a safety car at the last moment or whatever else could have happened.”

“I know we bent some rims on the exit curbs this weekend, so I made sure that didn’t happen. The moment I put the helmet on before starting my stint, the goal was to finish in the top eight , there was nothing more.”

“If you look back over the year, a couple of drivers dropped out of contention in the final stages. Looking at the replays, maybe I could have done some things differently. But I’d rather experience those emotions now than the brief ecstasy of victory of a race. It worries me when you lose a race at the end, so it’s not important to just win one race, but being Champions is very important.”

“The title is a great reward at the end of a lot of hard work, obviously through my recovery, but also by the entire Bryan Herta Autosport team. With the team, we won Harry through consistency, a big thank you goes to Hyundai and everyone who supported us.”

