Selebtek.suara.com – Reza Artamevia wants Aaliyah Massaid to get a husband like Adjie Massaid.

Having received the blessing of Reza Artamevia, the closeness between Tariq Halilintar and Aaliyah Massaid is becoming more harmonious.

The reason is, Tariq Halilintar, who has decided to separate from Fuji, has now found new happiness with Aaliyah Massaid.

When talking with Tariq Halilintar, Reza Artamevia revealed the criteria for what kind of husband would be suitable for his daughter.

“If you ask me what type of man is suitable for her, the important thing is to have character and smell like her late father,” explained Reza Artamevia, quoted from YouTube Need A Talk on Tuesday (03/10/2023).

However, the senior singer really hopes that his future children will never lack love, after the death of Adjie Massaid.

“Yes, that’s right. That’s why Alhamdulillah, that’s what I’m grateful for. Even though it could be said that they are children from a broken home. Even though their father isn’t around, Allah will definitely be fair and just replace him with so much love from others. They also have a mother, Angie (Angelina Sondakh ),” explained Reza.

Even so, Reza Artamevia really wants his son to find a partner who can protect and make Aaliyah Massaid happy and guide him as a future husband.

“So this figure of her husband must be able to protect her,” he explained.

