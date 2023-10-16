A look at how Superboy is trying to find his place in a universe full of capes and S

If you like everything that has to do with the universe of SupermanGet ready for this bombshell. Although in the ’90s he was associated with Clark Kent himself, the title of Superboy has been leaning more towards Conner Kent, that cool clone created with the mixture of the DNA of Superman and Lex Luthor. This kid has been with us for three decades, but lately he has lost prominence. And hey, no wonder with the overpopulation of flying Kryptonians in Metropolis.

The clash with fans and the controversy

Mags Visaggio, a comic book writer, dropped a bombshell that almost changed the entire game. Imagine Conner Kent abandoning her superhero name and becoming Skyrocket, a trans superhero! In his proposal, Conner would plunge into a dystopian future, realize that no one remembers him, and return to the present ready to find “his own Metropolis.” And yes, that quest involved stopping being Superboy and becoming Skyrocket, a transgender heroine.

Here comes the problem: this character revolution did not catch on either with Conner himself or with the fans. Reason? It seemed more like a change for the sake of change than a coherent evolution of the character. Many fans They tore their clothes thinking that this would blur the legacy of the character, complicating it even more if possible.

It’s also crucial to remember the long path the character has come in the world of comics. During his first appearances in the ’90s, the character was trying to find his place as a young man with powers but without the direct guidance of a mentor like Superman. Its independence was one of its most outstanding characteristics, and that is one of the reasons why it was placed in locations other than Metropolis, such as Honolulu. This distance allowed him to grow as a character without being in the shadow of Superman or the rest of the family.

Now, what is the perfect formula for a character like Superboy to stand out in such a saturated universe? One option would be to return to those roots of independence and physical separation, giving the character space to develop their own stories. Another would be to create narrative arcs that allow us to explore little-known aspects of Conner., such as his relationship with Lex Luthor or the way he handles the duality of his origin. Both options offer rich potential for future plots that could regain interest in this hero who, at times, seems to have fallen into oblivion.

The “Red Hood” of the Kryptonian family

To put it in context, this new version of Conner would have been something like the Red Hood of the Superman Family. Remember Jason Todd? He became the violent vigilante Red Hood after being resurrected, moving away from Batman’s modus operandi. But the difference is that Jason Todd had a solid justification for his transformation, while Superboy’s change to Skyrocket lacked logic and rationale.

The proposed change for Superboy raises another question: Is he the Superman Family saturated with similar heroes? We have Clark Kent, Jon Kent, Supergirl, and the list goes on. And what about other candidates who could play the role of “anti-heroes”, such as Eradicator, a Kryptonian AI who has always had more “flexible” morals? Or even Gangbuster, the vigilante without powers, but with a lot of guts. With so many figures, isn’t it time to give them each their own space to shine?

A more focused approach

Here is the key: let’s not lose sight of the fact that in the ’90s, Superboy went to Hawaii. There he rubbed shoulders with local villains and fell in love with Tana Moon, his particular version of Lois Lane. Reliving this stage could be the solution to giving Conner a life of his own and preventing him from becoming a filler character or, worse yet, someone that the scriptwriters try to radically change out of boredom. And be careful, it’s not just about him, Supergirl and Power Girl also need to get out of Superman’s shadow.

So yes, friends, although the idea of ​​turning Superboy into Skyrocket was scrapped, it has served to bring to light bigger problems. It may be time for you Superboy lead the charge on his own path, making it clear that, although he is part of the Superman Family, he has his own story to tell. Now, what really matters is keeping the essence of these characters alive, because that is what makes us return to their adventures again and again.