It is one of the most anticipated titles by Super Mario fans, especially after the game's great Nintendo Direct. And now we have interesting statements.

They are related to the difficulty of the game. They come from the Game Informer interview, which left us words about the coincidence with Sonic Superstars in the same week and the boss battles of the title. Now, Takashi Tezuka and Shiro Mouri, producer and director of Super Mario Wonder, spoke to the media about whether it will be difficult.

They did not reveal the difficulty of the post-game content, but they mentioned the difficulty of obtaining all the skill badges. Tezuka admitted to not being able to complete the game 100%, while Mouri claimed to have achieved it. They claim to collect all the badges it will be a challenge, some are purchased with flower coins, others are earned. Tezuka acknowledged that he needed help for two levels and said that he was not as skilled as other members of the team. Mouri highlighted that the difficulty is adequate, although even for some of the developers it is a challenge.

“As you can see, it’s really difficult even for the developers themselves“says Mouri. “I achieved all the badges in Super Mario Bros Wonder!”

“So far, I’ve completed pretty much every Mario game I’ve ever worked on,” says Tezuka, who began working on the Mario series with the first Super Mario Bros. game. “But for this one yes I had to get help with two levels. Everything else I did myself.”

“There were two levels where I couldn’t complete all the aspects that needed to be completed,” he says. “I’m just not as skilled as the other staff members. As for the more challenging phases, I’m glad they’re at that difficulty level, because creating levels based on my skill level would surely make many players feel lacking.”

You know, after numerous rumors, it was officially confirmed that the plumber is back with this promising installment. Mario Wonder game will be released this October 20 and it is one of the most anticipated.

