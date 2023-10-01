Many players believe that the remake of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic will be canceled, as PlayStation and Sony deleted various social media posts and YouTube videos related to the long-awaited project.

Given the uncertainty of the community, the companies decided to break the silence and explain why much of the game material disappeared from the Internet. Despite this, players are not entirely convinced and still fear that the project is in serious trouble.

What about the Star Wars: KOTOR remake?

Axios journalist Stephen Totilo decided to contact Disney to find out what’s going on with Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic. To his surprise, the company recommended that he question Sony about the project, so that’s what he did.

This company responded and explained that the material from Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic was removed due to music licensing issues, in reference to the music used in the game’s reveal trailer.

“As a normal part of business, we delist assets with licensed music when licenses expire,” Sony said.

The journalist was not entirely satisfied with the answer, as he wonders why the music licenses would expire for a game that is still on the way. Likewise, the response did not reassure players, who fear that the remake will be canceled sooner or later.

There are people who even ranted against Sony, because they think that its explanation does not make sense and they complained about its poor communication on the matter. There are also fans who were happy with the news, as they believe it is a clear sign that the remake is still in development.

Several users on social networks believe that the expiration of the music licenses is due to the fact that the project has gone through several problems, so it will take much longer than planned to debut. However, for now there is no precise update on the development of the project.

Apparently, music licenses affected the remake of Star Wars: KOTOR

