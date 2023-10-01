After Activision finally remembered that it owns Crash Bandicoot and Spyro and released new games in both series, fans are hopeful that, just as happened with the bandicoot, Spyro 4 will become a reality. A new rumor ignited fans’ excitement, but should you believe it?

This weekend a user on Reddit caught the attention of the leak scene after revealing that Spyro 4: Mystery of the Dragon will be the new game in the franchise and that it is already in development.

According to the details, artist Nicholas Kole (Spyro Reignited Trilogy, Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time) would be in charge of the character and environment design. The informant even anticipated that after the announcement there will be weekly videos focused on the development, which are blocked for the moment.

What would the supposed Spyro 4: Mystery of the Dragon be like?

The informant says that the combat style of this project would not be RPG. On the other hand, something interesting is that Cynder would appear in this new adventure, which fans of the series will surely remember. However, the dragon would not meet Spyro in this title, but rather it would have a multiversal theme and each one would have their own world, which would be affected by the decisions of the others.

Additionally, Elora, Hunter, Moneybags, Professor, Ripto, Crush and Gulp would return, but Sheila, Sgt. Byrd, Bentley and Agent 9 would not.

The launch would be scheduled for the 4th quarter of 2024; That is, in 1 year it should be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

Is Spyro 4: Mystery of the Dragon in development or is it a false rumor?

Unfortunately, the informant did not mention more about it and the fact that he did not reveal the source of this information made the community take it with skepticism, especially because, unlike leakers or known informants, he had no track record of success to back it up.

What ended up destroying what was left of the illusion was the comment of the artist who was supposedly working on this project.

That’s right, this rumor reached the ears of Nicholas Kole, who through his Twitter account refuted the rumor by saying that although he would like it to be real, he is not involved in any sequel to Spyro.

“That being said, if anyone is planning on making one… let me know,” the artist said.

Unfortunately, the Spyro 4: Mystery of the Dragon rumor is false

Would you like to see Activision work on a completely new Spyro? Tell us in the comments.

