There are many dog ​​or cat owners who sleep with their pets. According to data, one in two people in the United States do it, especially women. Scientific literature, regarding human health, generally promotes the habit, except for those with allergies, asthmatics or rare vulnerabilities. A green light linked above all to the positive emotional effects and reduction of stress generated by the presence of the four-legged friend. “Everything is fine as long as it’s not an addiction. Mental health only benefits if we are faced with choices that we can renounce peacefully. Otherwise there is a problem”, explains psychiatrist Massimo Di Giannantonio, past to Adnkronos Salute. president of the Italian Society of Psychiatry (Sip).

“The studies on the topic are now different – he continues – the dog and the cat take on the function of transitional objects. I explain: in the early stages of childhood the mother-child relationship is fundamental and is built on the physical relationship between the child’s body and that of the mother. When we grow up we replace the warmth and physical reassurance with a substitute object, which we all now identify with Linus’s blanket. In these cases it is represented by the pet. However, in general, it is a dynamic adult, albeit linked to the need for affection and childhood memories. But in the adult, only what we can choose is positive, while everything on which we depend, to which we are in some way obliged because otherwise we feel bad, is negative.” In this last case, even sleeping with your pet “is a form of dependence that tells us that we are immature, we are not autonomous or independent”, concludes Di Giannatonio.