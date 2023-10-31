Many people have resorted to the practice of selling or buying coins and banknotes over the internet. When asked if this practice is legal or illegal; The Bank of Mexico (Banxico) answers this question.

Through his dissemination account on banknote and coin issues on X, formerly Twitter, Banxico responded the following:

“The bills and coins issued by #BancodeMéxico have a nominal value; However, any person can market them at a different price, as he can do with any object he owns,” he wrote.

Thus, the financial institution assured that this practice is completely legal and can be carried out through any means, as long as it does not cross the threshold of legality that could break any law.

Even so, it is important to clarify that when buying and selling there is always a risk of suffering from fraud by a scammer. that promotes some currency or fake bill and is even priced above its real value.

Therefore, the Numismatic Society of Mexico (Sonumex) has warned on several occasions about the prices of some items, which exceed the true value to generate more income than they should.

