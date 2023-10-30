loading…

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas. Photo/REUTERS

WEST BANK – Mahmoud Abbas is one of the figures who often receives public attention during the war between Israel and Palestinian Hamas fighters.

Abbas is president of the Palestinian Authority (PA) and also chairman of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), which is the official representative of the Palestinian people internationally.

He has been instrumental in building networks and contacts aimed at establishing peace with Israel. This is aimed at realizing the right to self-determination for Palestine through a two-state solution.

Although Abbas is seen as a partner for peace by many Western countries, he has also received a lot of criticism from the Palestinians themselves.

So, is Mahmoud Abbas pro-Israel? Here’s the answer.

Mahmoud Abbas is President of the Palestinian Authority (OP) since 2005. He is also Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) since 2004, and Chairman of Fatah or the main political party in Palestine, since 2009.

Abbas is known as one of the most moderate and pragmatic Palestinian figures in dialogue with Israel. He was involved in the secret negotiations that resulted in the Oslo Accords in 1993.

However, the Hamas and Islamic Jihad groups accused Abbas of being a traitor and collaborator with Israel. This happened because he was willing to negotiate with a country they considered a colonialist and oppressor.

They also rejected Abbas’ recognition of Israel’s right to exist as a Jewish state. Apart from that, many Palestinians are disappointed with Abbas’ performance in managing domestic affairs, such as corruption, nepotism and human rights violations.

On the other hand, Abbas also received a lot of criticism from the Israeli side, especially from the right wing and nationalists. They accused Abbas of being a weak and unreliable leader, and of being unable to control violence and terrorism from Palestinian militant groups.