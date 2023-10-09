loading…

Rockets fired by Palestinian fighters at Israel, in Gaza City, October 7, 2023. Photo/REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

GAZA – Operation Al Aqsa Storm was launched by surprise by Hamas fighters on October 7 2023, coinciding with the Jewish holiday Simchat Torah.

This sudden attack was launched by Hamas in response to Israeli violence in the West Bank, Gaza and around the Al Aqsa Mosque complex in Jerusalem.

This operation lasted for several days and caused thousands of casualties and significant damage on both sides.

Israel responded with a massive attack that further sparked international outrage. This situation sparked further conflict in the Middle East.

The Al Aqsa Hurricane Operation is currently still ongoing. Therefore, it is too early to say whether this operation is a sign of Israel’s demise in 2024.

To be sure, here are some of the possible impacts of Operation Al Aqsa Storm by Hamas fighters:

1. Worsening Israel’s Relations with the Arab and Muslim World

Operation Al Aqsa Storm has worsened Israel’s relations with the Arab and Muslim world. Israel’s violent actions have long sparked anger among Muslims around the world.

Hamas’ attacks on Israel are also considered legitimate retaliation for the Zionist regime’s brutal actions against Palestinian civilians.

Many Arab and Muslim countries have condemned Israel and called the Zionist regime responsible for its actions.

Several countries have even criticized Israel in international forums for always using excessive force against the Palestinian people.