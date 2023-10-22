Bryan Intihar, the creative director of Insomniac Games, talks about the possibility of making Marvel’s Spider-Man 3.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is one of the most important PS5 titles

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is now available for PlayStation 5but players are already wondering where the story could go in a possible continuation of the video game. Insomniac Games He hasn’t commented on the matter yet so nothing is certain yet, but senior creative director Bryan Intihar has teased what could potentially be on the horizon. The creative director assured that a possible third game could be quite epic for Spider-Man.

The original title of Marvel’s Spider-Man which was released in 2018 sold more than 33 million copies and expectations are also high for the sequel that has just landed in the catalog of Sony. The reality is that no one should be surprised if a third sequel is finally announced since it is one of PlayStation’s star titles. At the moment, Insomniac Games is also working on a Wolverine game with Marveland perhaps also in a spin-off game starring Venom that would arrive in the future. Insomniac is owned by Sonyso their future games will likely be platform exclusives PlayStation at launch and would come to PC later.

One of the controversies that has had Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 since its launch just a couple of days ago is its duration. The debate about duration is always something hot in the world of video games. Some players believe that extending the experience can be exhausting and tedious and others prefer that the longer it lasts, the better. Bryan Intihar has also spoken about this aspect and the price of the games. He says that the creators of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 They designed the video game thinking more about the quality of the product than the duration. The story of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 can last between 10 and 15 hours.

